Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

