Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.17.

NYSE:CRM traded up $8.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.43. 9,391,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.68 and its 200-day moving average is $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $298.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $162.98 and a twelve month high of $308.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock worth $353,103,269. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

