Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.680-9.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7 billion-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.6 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.68-9.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.74.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,737. Salesforce has a one year low of $162.98 and a one year high of $303.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $290.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.68 and its 200-day moving average is $239.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock valued at $353,103,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

