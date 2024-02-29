Sarah Condella Sells 1,021 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $60,974.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,415.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sarah Condella sold 1,880 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,953.20.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $66,358.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

