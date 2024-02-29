Savaria (SIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Savaria to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of SIS stock remained flat at C$16.60 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.83. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.88.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

Insider Activity at Savaria

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

