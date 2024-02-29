Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SDGR

Schrödinger Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.