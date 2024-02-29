Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $26.89. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Schrödinger shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 1,135,917 shares.

SDGR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,316,000 after acquiring an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 803,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

