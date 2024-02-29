Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $60.18. 124,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

