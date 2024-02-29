Scotiabank Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$82.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$77.50 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEI.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$83.00.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$76.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$52.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.87.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

