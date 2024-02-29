Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $195.51 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.74 and a 200 day moving average of $183.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -724.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $3,723,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,276.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

