Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $103.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

