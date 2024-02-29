Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

