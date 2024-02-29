Seven Mile Advisory Acquires 206 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.0% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after buying an additional 1,852,712 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $776.63 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $614.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

