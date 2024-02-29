Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) COO Amin Sabzivand Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amin Sabzivand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Amin Sabzivand sold 100 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Amin Sabzivand sold 102 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Amin Sabzivand sold 1,398 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $54,522.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $299.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sezzle Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEZL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

