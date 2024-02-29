Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,943.67 ($37.34).

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.05) to GBX 2,950 ($37.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,457 ($31.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,093.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,484.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,538.22. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,801 ($35.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,844.44%.

In other Shell news, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.63) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($578,137.29). Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

