Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,042. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

