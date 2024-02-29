Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $39,429,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 855,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $19,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.27. 62,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

