Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,539. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

