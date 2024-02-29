Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $1.11 Million in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 253,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,838,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.62. 27,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.