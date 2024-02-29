Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $955,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

