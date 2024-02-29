Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after buying an additional 4,647,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,551,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,621 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after buying an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,458,000 after buying an additional 3,610,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.13. 605,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

