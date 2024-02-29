Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 6.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. 413,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,891. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $901.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

