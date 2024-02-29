Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 28,394 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 132,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.