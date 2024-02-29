Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 30,875 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,112. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.