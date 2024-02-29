Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after buying an additional 405,363 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $779,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 134.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,807. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

