Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $878,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.09. 81,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,693. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

