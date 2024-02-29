Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$250,767.35 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.02, for a total value of C$250,767.35.
Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,213 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.90, for a total value of C$380,027.70.
- On Monday, December 4th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$86,175.38.
- On Thursday, November 30th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 26 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.51, for a total value of C$1,885.37.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$102.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$106.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.38. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of C$53.16 and a 12 month high of C$123.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.74.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
