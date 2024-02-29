Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.79) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 265 ($3.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 238.60 ($3.03).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 166.16 ($2.11) on Thursday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.86 ($2.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.55. The company has a market cap of £25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.74, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($134,301.01). In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($134,301.01). Also, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($352,612.89). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

