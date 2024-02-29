Short Interest in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Drops By 50.5%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,300 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 515,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SXTP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 12,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,668. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.