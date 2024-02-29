Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Rises By 117.6%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the January 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of AZN opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.56.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Further Reading
