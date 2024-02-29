Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Decreases By 50.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BAB Trading Down 1.9 %

BABB opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.08. BAB has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

BAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.68%.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

