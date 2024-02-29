Short Interest in Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Grows By 84.6%

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.46.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.