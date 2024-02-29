Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Decreases By 75.2%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,085,900 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the January 31st total of 8,408,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,859.0 days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Comercial Português stock remained flat at $0.30 on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

