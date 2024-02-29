Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Drops By 75.2%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,085,900 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the January 31st total of 8,408,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,859.0 days.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Banco Comercial Português has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.37.
About Banco Comercial Português
