Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Expands By 1,100.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance
BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $178.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.03. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.08 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.70.
About BE Semiconductor Industries
