Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Expands By 1,100.0%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $178.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.03. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.08 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.70.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.