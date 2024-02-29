Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Decreases By 50.0%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BIAFW stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
