Short Interest in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Decreases By 50.0%

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFWGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIAFW stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

