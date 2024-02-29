Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Declines By 96.2%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BPOSY remained flat at $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 378. bpost NV/SA has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

