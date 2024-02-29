Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Declines By 96.2%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
bpost NV/SA Price Performance
BPOSY remained flat at $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 378. bpost NV/SA has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.
About bpost NV/SA
