Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declines By 66.4%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the January 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of BXBLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Brambles has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.2831 dividend. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

