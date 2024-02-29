Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Decreases By 57.3%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the January 31st total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BROG opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Brooge Energy has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brooge Energy worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Stories

