Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Declines By 73.8%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 36,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

