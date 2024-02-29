Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Declines By 73.8%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 36,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Burberry Group
