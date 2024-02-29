Short Interest in China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Expands By 100.0%

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance
Shares of China Resources Building Materials Technology stock remained flat at $5.20 on Thursday. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $17.19.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Building Materials Technology
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Building Materials Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.