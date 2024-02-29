Short Interest in China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Expands By 100.0%

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance

Shares of China Resources Building Materials Technology stock remained flat at $5.20 on Thursday. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile

Featured Articles

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

