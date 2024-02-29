Short Interest in Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Drops By 57.1%

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. 25.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Special Situations Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SWSS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. Clean Energy Special Situations has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

About Clean Energy Special Situations

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

