Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Declines By 40.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 1,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

