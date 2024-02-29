Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Increases By 1,300.0%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Decklar Resources Price Performance
DKLRF stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Decklar Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
About Decklar Resources
