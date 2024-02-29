Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Increases By 1,300.0%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Decklar Resources Price Performance

DKLRF stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Decklar Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About Decklar Resources

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

