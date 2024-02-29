Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Grows By 200.0%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

IDKOY stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

