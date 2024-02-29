Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Increases By 770.8%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 770.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Inspirato has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Articles

