Short Interest in REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Drops By 66.7%

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

REA Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RPGRY opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. REA Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

REA Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About REA Group

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

Featured Stories

