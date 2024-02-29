Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Drops By 50.7%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,300 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 2,839,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 259.3 days.

Recruit Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS RCRRF traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $39.50. 1,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

