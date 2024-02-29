Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Drops By 92.3%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOO traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.01.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

