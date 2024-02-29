Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Grows By 109.6%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Taylor Devices Stock Up 8.5 %

TAYD opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $127.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 18.48%.

In other Taylor Devices news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $9,143,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

